James Douglas Muir Leno is a USA television night host, comedian as well a writer. Being a stand-up comedian performing years on Broadway. He became the main host on NBC’s TV show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 1992 till 2009. His successor was Conan O’Brien, which when the shows popularity dropped. Jay Leno appeared as a guest star and returned to The Tonight Show to tell a few monologue jokes to jump start The Late Night Show.